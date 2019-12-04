2073 HILLVIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and driftwood vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside!