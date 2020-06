Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Sunsets on the lake!!! This lakefront property with is expanded views will allow boating and fishing from your dock, canoe, or small craft of choice! It's upgraded interior will reflect TLC. Enjoy weatherproof views from the Florida room or screen enclosed porch.

This pretty cul de sac will have minimal traffic as well. Square footage in PA is less than actual . Rear yard is oversized!