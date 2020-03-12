All apartments in Deltona
Location

1935 Lynn River Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ADORABLE 4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Deltona, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Deltona, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area. Bedrooms feature plenty of closet storage space. Lots of natural light throughout. 2 car garage. Fenced backyard.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Deltona Lakes Elementary School>, Galaxy Middle School and Deltona High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!!

(RLNE4864024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have any available units?
1935 Lynn River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1935 Lynn River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Lynn River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Lynn River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Lynn River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Lynn River Drive offers parking.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Lynn River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have a pool?
No, 1935 Lynn River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1935 Lynn River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Lynn River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Lynn River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Lynn River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
