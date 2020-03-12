1935 Lynn River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ADORABLE 4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Deltona, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Deltona, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area. Bedrooms feature plenty of closet storage space. Lots of natural light throughout. 2 car garage. Fenced backyard.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Deltona Lakes Elementary School>, Galaxy Middle School and Deltona High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!!



(RLNE4864024)