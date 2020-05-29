Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 in Deltona, FL! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona! Spacious and open tiled living/dining leads back to the charming kitchen. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. This one wont last long! Available now!



VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!



SHOWING LINK call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1932-lavina-street



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788794)