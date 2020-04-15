All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1866 Bonkirk Drive

1866 Bonkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Bonkirk Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Deltona! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,440 sqft home is located in Deltona and it's ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas. The main living areas have beautiful, large windows that let in a lot of natural sunlight. The home has vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space, and it includes upgraded appliances such as the range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Off to the side of the kitchen and dining area, you'll see a sliding glass door that leads to the spacious screened in patio- a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The master bedroom has an en suite bath as well as a walk-in closet. Both of the guest bedrooms in this home are spacious, have well-sized closets, and offer plenty of natural light. The guest bath has easy access from both guest bedrooms. Outside of the home, you'll find the spacious backyard where the dog can run and kids can play. Rounding out this beautiful home is the 2-car garage, the washer and dryer hook-ups, and the screened in patio. You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5670393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have any available units?
1866 Bonkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have?
Some of 1866 Bonkirk Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Bonkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Bonkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Bonkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Bonkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Bonkirk Drive offers parking.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Bonkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 1866 Bonkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1866 Bonkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Bonkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Bonkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Bonkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

