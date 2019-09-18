1841 Amero Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home features tile throughout, split floor plan, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard. Includes range, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Lease requirements: $1,500 deposit plus 1 month's rent to move-in; $50 per adult application fee and all adults must be on the lease; pets ok, non-aggressive dog breeds only, $100 fee per pet; no prior evictions allowed and background check; good rental history required; 1 or more year lease available, seeking long-term residents. No smoking inside. Email or text for more info.