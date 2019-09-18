All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1841 Amero Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1841 Amero Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 4:13 AM

1841 Amero Avenue

1841 Amero Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1841 Amero Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home features tile throughout, split floor plan, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard. Includes range, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Lease requirements: $1,500 deposit plus 1 month's rent to move-in; $50 per adult application fee and all adults must be on the lease; pets ok, non-aggressive dog breeds only, $100 fee per pet; no prior evictions allowed and background check; good rental history required; 1 or more year lease available, seeking long-term residents. No smoking inside. Email or text for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Amero Avenue have any available units?
1841 Amero Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1841 Amero Avenue have?
Some of 1841 Amero Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Amero Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Amero Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Amero Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 Amero Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Amero Avenue offers parking.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Amero Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 Amero Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 Amero Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Amero Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Amero Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Amero Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College