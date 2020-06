Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home on large lot with a 2-car garage. This home has recently been remodeled including new flooring, both upstairs and down, fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Elegant two story foyer. The kitchen has an island and a breakfast nook. There is an inside laundry room. The master bedroom is large with both his and hers walk-in closets. The master bathroom has dual sinks with a separate garden tub and shower.