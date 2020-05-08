1769 Santee Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Deltona family home 3 BED/ 2 BATH For Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona.



Tile in the kitchen and Carpet throughout.



Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms .



This home also has a large fenced in yard and utility shed which makes it the perfect family storage. Home is pet friendly, with some pet restrictions. Non-refundable Pet Deposit $250 per pet. No Dangerous Dog Breeds allowed.



Standard application process. We do not accept Tenants with Evictions and criminal background(s) on their record. A Credit / Eviction and Criminal Check is performed as standard. We require referenced verified rental history. We also ask for proof of a combined income at three times the rent. Proof of Renters Insurance policy due at move in.



One Month's Security Deposit . First Month's Rent At Move In.



Please Text the Leasing Agent for Viewing Times due to the volume of calls and emails being received.



Leasing Agent - 305 951 4494



Apply on our website www.primepropertymanagementllc.com

Application fee $70 per adult



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3993223)