1769 Santee Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1769 Santee Avenue

1769 Santee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Santee Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous Deltona family home 3 BED/ 2 BATH For Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona.

Tile in the kitchen and Carpet throughout.

Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms .

This home also has a large fenced in yard and utility shed which makes it the perfect family storage. Home is pet friendly, with some pet restrictions. Non-refundable Pet Deposit $250 per pet. No Dangerous Dog Breeds allowed.

Standard application process. We do not accept Tenants with Evictions and criminal background(s) on their record. A Credit / Eviction and Criminal Check is performed as standard. We require referenced verified rental history. We also ask for proof of a combined income at three times the rent. Proof of Renters Insurance policy due at move in.

One Month's Security Deposit . First Month's Rent At Move In.

Please Text the Leasing Agent for Viewing Times due to the volume of calls and emails being received.

Leasing Agent - 305 951 4494

Apply on our website www.primepropertymanagementllc.com
Application fee $70 per adult

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Santee Avenue have any available units?
1769 Santee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1769 Santee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Santee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Santee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 Santee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue offer parking?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 Santee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 Santee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

