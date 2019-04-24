All apartments in Deltona
1635 Brady Dr

1635 Brady Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Brady Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
3 bedroom 1 bath pet friendly OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY APRIL 26TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our OPEN HOUSE Friday April 26th from 4-5pm!

This is a veery well maintained and clean home. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with ceramic floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The home has central air, fenced in back yard and a carport. The back Florida room has been turned in the the 3rd bedroom. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping and I-4. Comes with stove, fridge and washer/dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $985 first month and $985 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE3755595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Brady Dr have any available units?
1635 Brady Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1635 Brady Dr have?
Some of 1635 Brady Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Brady Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Brady Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Brady Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 Brady Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1635 Brady Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1635 Brady Dr offers parking.
Does 1635 Brady Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Brady Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Brady Dr have a pool?
No, 1635 Brady Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Brady Dr have accessible units?
No, 1635 Brady Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Brady Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Brady Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Brady Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1635 Brady Dr has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

