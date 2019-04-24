1635 Brady Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath pet friendly OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY APRIL 26TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our OPEN HOUSE Friday April 26th from 4-5pm!



This is a veery well maintained and clean home. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with ceramic floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The home has central air, fenced in back yard and a carport. The back Florida room has been turned in the the 3rd bedroom. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping and I-4. Comes with stove, fridge and washer/dryer hook ups.



The cost to move in is $985 first month and $985 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE3755595)