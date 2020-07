1621 N Normandy Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

POOL HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 6TH - JUST LISTED - THIS OVERSIZED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME.

HOME IS SPACIOUS.

TENANT MAINTAINS POOL

CARPET, CERAMIC, TILE AND WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME.

FEATURES 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, LARGE FOYER. OVERSIZED CLOSET SPACE.

ONE BATHROOM LEADS TO POOL AREA. CEILING FANS

LARGE PORCH AREA OPENS UP TO SCREENED IN POOL

OVERSIZED LOT. PARTIAL FENCED.

MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AT LEASE 550 AND ABOVE WE DO CREDIT CHECK AND BACK GROUND CHECK MUST HAVE 3 X THE INCOME AS MONTHLY RENT AND BE ABLE TO VERIFY YOUR INCOME AND PAST RENTAL HISTORY



MAY CONSIDER SMALL PET WITH NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.



NOTE: HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED SHOULD BE VACANT BY APRIL 6th



(RLNE5660731)