Deltona, FL
1616 Brentlawn Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1616 Brentlawn Street

1616 Brentlawn Street
Location

1616 Brentlawn Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
DELTONA LAKES CUTE HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD - WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN HAVE A HOME WITH A YARD!

This quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath bungalow is located in Deltona with easy access to I-4. This gem features carpet in all living areas and vinyl in wet areas. There is beige colored paint throughout to go with all decors. The Kitchen opens to the Dining Room and there are also two separate Living Areas and a Sunroom. The enclosed porch looks out to a spacious backyard with open patio and plenty of room to play or entertain in the yard. The fence goes around the entire house. There is also a nice-size laundry room adjacent to the enclosed porch. You can't get an apartment for this price.

TWO VEHICLE MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#59501

(RLNE4693955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have any available units?
1616 Brentlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1616 Brentlawn Street have?
Some of 1616 Brentlawn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Brentlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Brentlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Brentlawn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Brentlawn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street offer parking?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have a pool?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Brentlawn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Brentlawn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
