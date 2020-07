Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

1610 Hanover Avenue Available 02/15/20 4/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,350/mo - ***COMING SOON, PICTURES AND VIEWINGS***



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are NOT allowed!



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 2003

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

DECK: Yes

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: NO

WASHER/DRYER: Washer and Dryer In Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Carpet and Ceramic Tile

FENCED YARD: No



POWER COMPANY: FPL, Tenant Pays

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water, Tenant Pays

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic

SCHOOLS-

-ELEMENTARY: Deltona Lakes Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans,



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5503329)