1585 FT Smith Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

JUST LISTED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FENCED YARD NO PETS ALLOWED - THIS ADORABLE HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW



FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO VIEW THE HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

Karen Guardino, Realtor

386-747-9295



HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM.



CERAMIC TILE AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS

CEILING FANS



INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER (AS IS)



GALLEY KITCHEN - PLENTY OF CABINETS. RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR, PASS THROUGH OPENING



HOUSE IS NEAT AND CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE INTO



PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE



SHED AT REAR



NO PETS ARE ALLOWED

NO SMOKERS



