All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1450 Deltona Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1450 Deltona Boulevard
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1450 Deltona Boulevard

1450 Deltona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1450 Deltona Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136669

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Features a newly renovated kitchen and an updated bathroom. Tile flooring throughout for easy clean up. The large backyard has lots of mature trees for enjoying the outdoors. Close to shopping and restaurants and minutes from I-4, this is the perfect location.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Carport,Tile throughout,Microwave,Large backyard,Florida room,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have any available units?
1450 Deltona Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have?
Some of 1450 Deltona Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Deltona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Deltona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Deltona Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Deltona Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Deltona Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Deltona Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1450 Deltona Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1450 Deltona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Deltona Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Deltona Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Deltona Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College