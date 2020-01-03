1450 Deltona Boulevard

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136669



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Features a newly renovated kitchen and an updated bathroom. Tile flooring throughout for easy clean up. The large backyard has lots of mature trees for enjoying the outdoors. Close to shopping and restaurants and minutes from I-4, this is the perfect location.



|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Carport,Tile throughout,Microwave,Large backyard,Florida room,Blinds

