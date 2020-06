Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home! I sit high and dry and may be just a 2bedroom, I am a mighty one! I offer a split plan...that is right a split plan in a 2 bedroom model. I have newer tile throughout my bedrooms. Covered back porch that leads to a fenced in yard! That is not it! I have additional building for storage. Have a fur baby? Bring them! Come see me today!