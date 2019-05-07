Amenities

1430 Elkcam Boulevard Available 05/15/19 2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1000/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



YEAR BUILT: 1983

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: Combo with screen enclosed porch

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Yes, electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile

FENCED YARD: Partial



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Timbercrest Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES:



