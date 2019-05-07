Amenities
1430 Elkcam Boulevard Available 05/15/19 2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1000/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1983
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Combo with screen enclosed porch
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes, electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: Partial
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Timbercrest Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:
