Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1430 Elkcam Boulevard

1430 Elkcam Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1430 Elkcam Boulevard Available 05/15/19 2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1000/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1983
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Combo with screen enclosed porch
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes, electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: Partial

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Timbercrest Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:

(RLNE4864862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have any available units?
1430 Elkcam Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have?
Some of 1430 Elkcam Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Elkcam Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Elkcam Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Elkcam Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Elkcam Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 Elkcam Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
