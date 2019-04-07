All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1245 Polk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1245 Polk Avenue
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1245 Polk Avenue

1245 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1245 Polk Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aefc05d05e ----
Skylights and bay window provide lots of light in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newer flooring, formal living & dining rooms, family room, kitchen breakfast bar and a large yard. This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1245 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Polk Avenue have any available units?
1245 Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1245 Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Polk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue offer parking?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Polk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Polk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1245 Polk Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College