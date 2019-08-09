All apartments in Deltona
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1159 Deltona Blvd

1159 Deltona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Deltona Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1159 Deltona Blvd Available 09/20/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Friendly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Ceramic floors throughout the home, central air, and an additional enclosed Florida room that could be used as a third bedroom. This house feels bigger on the inside than it looks from the outside. Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. The yard is large but not fenced in. Plenty of parking. This home is in a great location, close to shopping, I4 and schools.

The cost to move in is $925 first month's rent and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

House will be ready September 20th

(RLNE2010739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have any available units?
1159 Deltona Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1159 Deltona Blvd have?
Some of 1159 Deltona Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Deltona Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Deltona Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Deltona Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 Deltona Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1159 Deltona Blvd offers parking.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 Deltona Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have a pool?
No, 1159 Deltona Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1159 Deltona Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1159 Deltona Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 Deltona Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1159 Deltona Blvd has units with air conditioning.
