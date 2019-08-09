Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

1159 Deltona Blvd Available 09/20/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Friendly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Ceramic floors throughout the home, central air, and an additional enclosed Florida room that could be used as a third bedroom. This house feels bigger on the inside than it looks from the outside. Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. The yard is large but not fenced in. Plenty of parking. This home is in a great location, close to shopping, I4 and schools.



The cost to move in is $925 first month's rent and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



House will be ready September 20th



