All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1157 Penfield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1157 Penfield Ave.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1157 Penfield Ave.

1157 Penfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1157 Penfield Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1157 Penfield Ave. Available 05/08/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Home in Deltona OPEN HOUSE FRI MAY 8TH 2:45-3:45PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

TENANT STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Come check out our Open House on Friday MAY 8TH 2:45-3:45pm

Cute and cozy house, freshly painted and rent ready, house comes with fridge and stove and 2 ac units for cooling. Huge yard , screened in porch and lots of parking. Has washer dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $875 first month and $875 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

Call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

(RLNE5676780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have any available units?
1157 Penfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1157 Penfield Ave. have?
Some of 1157 Penfield Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Penfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Penfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Penfield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Penfield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Penfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Penfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 1157 Penfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1157 Penfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Penfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Penfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1157 Penfield Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College