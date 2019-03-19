1016 W GAUCHO CIRCLE

1016 West Gaucho Circle, Deltona, FL 32725 Deltona Lakes
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well kept updated home. Desirable neighborhood in Deltona. Large living/dining room combo opens to the updated kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a walk in closet and a Master bath with shower. The sliders from the Dining room lead out to the large 12' x 33' screen room. There is a storage shed in the back yard. The washer/dryer hookups are located in the two car garage. Lawn Care is included in the rent. Sorry no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
