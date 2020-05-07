All apartments in Deltona
0127 CHLEO CT

0127 Cleo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

0127 Cleo Lane, Deltona, FL 32738

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
new construction
Available for lease, but still under construction. This home to be completed end of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Great amenities such as lawn care and 24/7 Maintenance. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large corner pantry, nice breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Included appliances are: a refrigerator, electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and even a washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom and the master bath features a double vanity, large walk in closet and a 5' shower. 2" blinds are on all windows and eye catching, easy care wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The Hayden is one of our largest floor plans. Comfortable, spacious and relaxed open design for entertaining and family gatherings. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard too. Hurricane fabric shield for window protection and you will love the Smart Home Technology System Package which includes your home security system. This home is also pet friendly. Call now for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0127 CHLEO CT have any available units?
0127 CHLEO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 0127 CHLEO CT have?
Some of 0127 CHLEO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0127 CHLEO CT currently offering any rent specials?
0127 CHLEO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0127 CHLEO CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 0127 CHLEO CT is pet friendly.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT offer parking?
Yes, 0127 CHLEO CT offers parking.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 0127 CHLEO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT have a pool?
No, 0127 CHLEO CT does not have a pool.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT have accessible units?
No, 0127 CHLEO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 0127 CHLEO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 0127 CHLEO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 0127 CHLEO CT does not have units with air conditioning.

