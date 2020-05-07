0127 CHLEO CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage new construction

Available for lease, but still under construction. This home to be completed end of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Great amenities such as lawn care and 24/7 Maintenance. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large corner pantry, nice breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Included appliances are: a refrigerator, electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and even a washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom and the master bath features a double vanity, large walk in closet and a 5' shower. 2" blinds are on all windows and eye catching, easy care wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The Hayden is one of our largest floor plans. Comfortable, spacious and relaxed open design for entertaining and family gatherings. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard too. Hurricane fabric shield for window protection and you will love the Smart Home Technology System Package which includes your home security system. This home is also pet friendly. Call now for more information.