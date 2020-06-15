1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack. A brand new roof, A/C, kitchen, flooring, and paint are just some of the improvements you will find. This home boasts two separate living areas and a split floor-plan. A large master bedroom comes equipped with its own updated master bath. Pick your poison with the 16x11 bonus room that provides you with a potential man cave, craft space, or play room. A natural wood-burning fireplace, new wood deck, and fresh landscaping are some of the other features you will notice as you tour this home. Conveniently located near US 17 and 92. Making for easy commutes to surrounding cities. Call today to schedule your showing! First, Last and security deposit due upfront. The background check includes credit, criminal, and eviction. DO NOT call if you cant not pass the background check.