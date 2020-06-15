All apartments in DeLand
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:49 PM

1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE

1218 N McDonald Ave · (386) 717-1128
Location

1218 N McDonald Ave, DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack. A brand new roof, A/C, kitchen, flooring, and paint are just some of the improvements you will find. This home boasts two separate living areas and a split floor-plan. A large master bedroom comes equipped with its own updated master bath. Pick your poison with the 16x11 bonus room that provides you with a potential man cave, craft space, or play room. A natural wood-burning fireplace, new wood deck, and fresh landscaping are some of the other features you will notice as you tour this home. Conveniently located near US 17 and 92. Making for easy commutes to surrounding cities. Call today to schedule your showing! First, Last and security deposit due upfront. The background check includes credit, criminal, and eviction. DO NOT call if you cant not pass the background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have any available units?
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have?
Some of 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
