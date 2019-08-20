All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 63 Dahlia Dr.
63 Dahlia Dr
63 Dahlia Dr

63 Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

63 Dahlia Drive, DeBary, FL 32713
Lake Marie Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
63 Dahlia Dr Available 09/16/19 Wonderfully updated but still maintaining the Mid Century Modern Charm this home is really something special. - CALL 407-391-5040 Wonderfully updated but still maintaining the Mid Century Modern Charm this home is really something special. Pull into your driveway facing your two car attached garage and be greeted by a breathtaking tree that simply begs you to sit on a branch and read a book. When you enter the home you are welcomed to a bright foyer which flows to your open kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the home and boasts a massive open counter top. Your new home has a spacious full hall bath and a 2nd bath in the master suite. The massive laundry room gives you room for laundry, storage or even a hobby room. You can relax on your screened back porch that overlooks your fenced back yard. Want to try your hand at a garden? A square foot raised garden bed is just waiting for you and the butterfly garden will keep the yard bright from spring to fall. Located a short walk to DeBary Elementary and just down the road from SunRail this home wont last long.
CALL 407-391-5040

AVAILABLE DATE 9-15
PETS - YES max 2 with breed restrictions and $250 pet fee per pet
DEPOSIT - same as one months rent
GROSS MONTHLY INCOME YOU MUST BE ABLE TO VERIFY - $3738
OTHER RESTRICTION

(RLNE5100665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Dahlia Dr have any available units?
63 Dahlia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 63 Dahlia Dr have?
Some of 63 Dahlia Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Dahlia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
63 Dahlia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Dahlia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Dahlia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 63 Dahlia Dr offers parking.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Dahlia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr have a pool?
No, 63 Dahlia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr have accessible units?
No, 63 Dahlia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Dahlia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Dahlia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Dahlia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

