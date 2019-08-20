Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

63 Dahlia Dr Available 09/16/19 Wonderfully updated but still maintaining the Mid Century Modern Charm this home is really something special. - CALL 407-391-5040 Wonderfully updated but still maintaining the Mid Century Modern Charm this home is really something special. Pull into your driveway facing your two car attached garage and be greeted by a breathtaking tree that simply begs you to sit on a branch and read a book. When you enter the home you are welcomed to a bright foyer which flows to your open kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the home and boasts a massive open counter top. Your new home has a spacious full hall bath and a 2nd bath in the master suite. The massive laundry room gives you room for laundry, storage or even a hobby room. You can relax on your screened back porch that overlooks your fenced back yard. Want to try your hand at a garden? A square foot raised garden bed is just waiting for you and the butterfly garden will keep the yard bright from spring to fall. Located a short walk to DeBary Elementary and just down the road from SunRail this home wont last long.

CALL 407-391-5040



AVAILABLE DATE 9-15

PETS - YES max 2 with breed restrictions and $250 pet fee per pet

DEPOSIT - same as one months rent

GROSS MONTHLY INCOME YOU MUST BE ABLE TO VERIFY - $3738

OTHER RESTRICTION



