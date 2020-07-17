All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 606 Fiorella Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
606 Fiorella Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

606 Fiorella Court

606 Fiorella Ct · (407) 901-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

606 Fiorella Ct, DeBary, FL 32713
Riviera Bella

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Fiorella Court · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
5/3 DEBARY HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA BELLA COMMUNITY - LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - Come home to this spacious 5/3 home located in the gated community of Riviera Bella located along the St. Johns River. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with no neighbors in the back, only a conservation view off of the large back patio. Some of the features you will enjoy are dark wood flooring on the first floor, high ceilings, open kitchen with granite counter tops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and an additional side patio off the dining area. There is a living area off the kitchen where there is a gas fireplace. Lots of natural lighting throughout the home. One bedroom is downstairs with a full guest bathroom. The primary bedroom features a side den with french doors that open up to your own private balcony. Enjoy all this community has to offer including, resort style clubhouse and swimming pool, fitness room, media room, billiards room, play room, splash pad park with picnic area, exercise trails and much more.

*HOA Application process, fee and approval is required*

Call today to see how you can view this fabulous home!! 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Fiorella Court have any available units?
606 Fiorella Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Fiorella Court have?
Some of 606 Fiorella Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Fiorella Court currently offering any rent specials?
606 Fiorella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Fiorella Court pet-friendly?
No, 606 Fiorella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 606 Fiorella Court offer parking?
No, 606 Fiorella Court does not offer parking.
Does 606 Fiorella Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Fiorella Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Fiorella Court have a pool?
Yes, 606 Fiorella Court has a pool.
Does 606 Fiorella Court have accessible units?
No, 606 Fiorella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Fiorella Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Fiorella Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Fiorella Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Fiorella Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 606 Fiorella Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 BedroomsDeBary Apartments with Garages
DeBary Apartments with GymsDeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryers
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLHaines City, FL
Mascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity