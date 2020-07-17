606 Fiorella Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table media room

5/3 DEBARY HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA BELLA COMMUNITY - LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - Come home to this spacious 5/3 home located in the gated community of Riviera Bella located along the St. Johns River. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with no neighbors in the back, only a conservation view off of the large back patio. Some of the features you will enjoy are dark wood flooring on the first floor, high ceilings, open kitchen with granite counter tops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and an additional side patio off the dining area. There is a living area off the kitchen where there is a gas fireplace. Lots of natural lighting throughout the home. One bedroom is downstairs with a full guest bathroom. The primary bedroom features a side den with french doors that open up to your own private balcony. Enjoy all this community has to offer including, resort style clubhouse and swimming pool, fitness room, media room, billiards room, play room, splash pad park with picnic area, exercise trails and much more.



*HOA Application process, fee and approval is required*



Call today to see how you can view this fabulous home!! 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912783)