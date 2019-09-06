All apartments in DeBary
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
111 GLEN ABBEY LANE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

111 GLEN ABBEY LANE

111 Glen Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 Glen Abbey Lane, DeBary, FL 32713
Glen Abbey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have any available units?
111 GLEN ABBEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have?
Some of 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
111 GLEN ABBEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE offers parking.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have a pool?
No, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 GLEN ABBEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
