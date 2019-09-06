111 GLEN ABBEY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and wooden cabinetry.