101 Hade Ct

Amenities

garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Home in Tuscany Bend - Expansive two-story home featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 3 car garage. Walk-in through the 8' entrance door to view the large open living room. Find a private office/flex room and half bath just off to the right. The large open kitchen features a large pantry and is filled with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter top space for even the most discerning chef. The formal dining room opens up to the great room. Separate utility room. All bedrooms filled with plush carpeting. Home sits on a private cul de sac and backs up to a natural area creating plenty of privacy. Lawncare is included.



$150.00 Administrative Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858141)