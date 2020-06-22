All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 101 Hade Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
101 Hade Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

101 Hade Ct

101 Hade Court · (386) 255-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Hade Court, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Hade Ct · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home in Tuscany Bend - Expansive two-story home featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 3 car garage. Walk-in through the 8' entrance door to view the large open living room. Find a private office/flex room and half bath just off to the right. The large open kitchen features a large pantry and is filled with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter top space for even the most discerning chef. The formal dining room opens up to the great room. Separate utility room. All bedrooms filled with plush carpeting. Home sits on a private cul de sac and backs up to a natural area creating plenty of privacy. Lawncare is included.

$150.00 Administrative Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Hade Ct have any available units?
101 Hade Ct has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Hade Ct currently offering any rent specials?
101 Hade Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Hade Ct pet-friendly?
No, 101 Hade Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 101 Hade Ct offer parking?
Yes, 101 Hade Ct does offer parking.
Does 101 Hade Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Hade Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Hade Ct have a pool?
No, 101 Hade Ct does not have a pool.
Does 101 Hade Ct have accessible units?
No, 101 Hade Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Hade Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Hade Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Hade Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Hade Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 Hade Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity