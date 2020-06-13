Apartment List
/
FL
/
daytona beach shores
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often com... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2055 S Atlantic Avenue
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2013 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views from every room of the 7th Floor Unit in Towers Grande.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3750 S Atlantic Avenue
3750 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
3 STORY FULLY FUR.NISHED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 TOWNHOME DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN IN DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR W/GALLY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND OPEN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2515 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1 sqft
RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
60 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5120 Taylor Avenue
5120 Taylor Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Charming 2bedroom / 1 bath apartmentbeing remodeled and Available July 1st . Cats Ok. has large enclosed porch that has A/C.Quick access to beach and all major shopping attractions.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
219 12th Street
219 12th Street, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND ADDITION IN PROGRESS. NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP, NEW FRONT DECK, PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 2 BLOCKS TO THE RIVER, SCREENED FRONT PORCH, GREAT NEIGHBORS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Daytona Beach Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach Shores 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Pool
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-DryerDaytona Beach Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Shores Furnished ApartmentsDaytona Beach Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPort St. John, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL
Flagler Beach, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLGlencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSt. Augustine South, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus