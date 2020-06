Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more. This home offers a spacious offer floor plan lay out perfect for all family gatherings and enjoyment with the family with a nice covered lanai. ALL appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Schedule your appointment today!