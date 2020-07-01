205 N Blvd East

Available Now! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home is available now. Perfect size home with tile throughout. Full size kitchen with all black appliances. Home also has spacious fenced in yard great for outside gatherings !
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
