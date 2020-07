Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 story town home available 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms Upstairs and 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with huge walk in closet Down Stairs.. Washer and dryer included... House has been Upgraded with Wood Flooring through out, and all new appliances... Come put in your application NOW, will not last LONG.... Only minutes to Hwy 27 for easy access to I-4 and Orlando/Tampa areas