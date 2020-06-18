All apartments in Cutler Bay
Find more places like 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cutler Bay, FL
/
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8414 SW 200th Ter #8414

8414 Southwest 200th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cutler Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662

Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances and more than enough storage space. Lawn/pool maintenance incl. Excellent community and school, also near to expressway, shopping center and Black Point marina.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297662
Property Id 297662

(RLNE5846728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have any available units?
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cutler Bay, FL.
What amenities does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have?
Some of 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 currently offering any rent specials?
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 pet-friendly?
No, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 offer parking?
No, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 does not offer parking.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have a pool?
Yes, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 has a pool.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have accessible units?
No, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 SW 200th Ter #8414 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cutler Bay 1 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 Bedrooms
Cutler Bay Apartments with BalconyCutler Bay Dog Friendly Apartments
Cutler Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL
Florida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale