8414 SW 200th Ter #8414

Amenities
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662
Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances and more than enough storage space. Lawn/pool maintenance incl. Excellent community and school, also near to expressway, shopping center and Black Point marina.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297662
Property Id 297662
(RLNE5846728)