Beautiful and freshly upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath, gated, condo unit, located in a quite and most desirable area in Cutler Bay. This cozy condo has upgraded bathroom and kitchen with state of the art SS appliances. Enjoy the amenities, elevator, pool, gym, picnic area and lake view, as you walk around the common areas. Association fees

and water are included in the rent. Visit MLS to schedule a viewing then call Listing Agent for Combo Lock. No smokers.