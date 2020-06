Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool new construction

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath located on the third floor at The Courts At Bayshore II in Cutler Bay. Unit comes equipped with laundry inside, large master bedroom and master bath, central AC, carpet and tile floor in the kitchen. The expansive clubhouse hosts a bar, gym, conference rooms, on-site management offices, a resort-style pool that will make you feel like you're on vacation everyday, and much more. Available July 1st, 2020. See Virtual Tour for Video.