22551 Southwest 88th Place

551 Southwest 88th Place Apt #205-1, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. No pets allowed. 2 beds/2 baths Apartment. Second Floor, title in the common area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer inside the unit. Located it in a beautiful gated community with amazing clubhouse, fitness center, and playground. Close to US1 and Turnpike. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628621 ]