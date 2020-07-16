All apartments in Cutler Bay
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:51 PM

22551 Southwest 88th Place

22551 Southwest 93rd Path · (786) 592-2443
Location

22551 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL 33190
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205-1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
551 Southwest 88th Place Apt #205-1, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. No pets allowed. 2 beds/2 baths Apartment. Second Floor, title in the common area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer inside the unit. Located it in a beautiful gated community with amazing clubhouse, fitness center, and playground. Close to US1 and Turnpike. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628621 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have any available units?
22551 Southwest 88th Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have?
Some of 22551 Southwest 88th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22551 Southwest 88th Place currently offering any rent specials?
22551 Southwest 88th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22551 Southwest 88th Place pet-friendly?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place offer parking?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place does not offer parking.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22551 Southwest 88th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have a pool?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place does not have a pool.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have accessible units?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22551 Southwest 88th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22551 Southwest 88th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
