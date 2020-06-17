All apartments in Cutler Bay
Home
/
Cutler Bay, FL
/
22137 Southwest 97th Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

22137 Southwest 97th Court

22137 Southwest 97th Court · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL 33190
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,369sqft! Great curb appeal with greenery, private driveway, and covered front porch. Enter this home and see the spacious open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Kitchen includes upgraded appliances and countertops, lots of cabinet space - sliding glass doors leading outside. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, plenty of room for seating or entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have any available units?
22137 Southwest 97th Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22137 Southwest 97th Court currently offering any rent specials?
22137 Southwest 97th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22137 Southwest 97th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 22137 Southwest 97th Court is pet friendly.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court offer parking?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not offer parking.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have a pool?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not have a pool.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have accessible units?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22137 Southwest 97th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22137 Southwest 97th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
