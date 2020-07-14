All apartments in Cutler Bay
21150 SW 87 AVE.

21150 Southwest 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21150 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Beautiful & Relaxing lake view with covered terrace, first floor, one story 2/2 apartment. It features 2 Master bedrooms with split layout for privacy, and full bathrooms inside each room. Lake view from practically everywhere in the apartment, 2 assigned parking, upgraded kitchen with tastefully selected granite counter tops, impact glass for hurricane protection, fire protection ceiling sprinklers, crown moldings, outside storage room, laundry inside with full size washer & dryer,. Just a few minutes from FL Turnpike and Black Point Marina. Call Listing Agent for a private in-person tour convenient to your schedule. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have any available units?
21150 SW 87 AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cutler Bay, FL.
What amenities does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have?
Some of 21150 SW 87 AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21150 SW 87 AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
21150 SW 87 AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21150 SW 87 AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 21150 SW 87 AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 21150 SW 87 AVE. offers parking.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21150 SW 87 AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have a pool?
No, 21150 SW 87 AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have accessible units?
No, 21150 SW 87 AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21150 SW 87 AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21150 SW 87 AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21150 SW 87 AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
