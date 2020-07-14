21150 SW 87 AVE.

Amenities

Beautiful & Relaxing lake view with covered terrace, first floor, one story 2/2 apartment. It features 2 Master bedrooms with split layout for privacy, and full bathrooms inside each room. Lake view from practically everywhere in the apartment, 2 assigned parking, upgraded kitchen with tastefully selected granite counter tops, impact glass for hurricane protection, fire protection ceiling sprinklers, crown moldings, outside storage room, laundry inside with full size washer & dryer,. Just a few minutes from FL Turnpike and Black Point Marina. Call Listing Agent for a private in-person tour convenient to your schedule. Will not last!