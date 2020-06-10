21121 SW 85th Ave

Amenities

Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft. apartment with walk-in closet, linen closet, an additional small closet at the entrance, additional half bathroom for guests. Large master bedroom 11X14. Water is included with the rent. Gated community with camera surveillance, and pool. Building with elevator and laundry facility. The unit is in the process of getting an upgrade with new kitchen counter top, new bathroom cabinet and it will be freshly painted. Close near Black Point Marina, supermarket, banks, pharmacies. Easy to show it!