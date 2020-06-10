All apartments in Cutler Bay
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

21121 SW 85th Ave

21121 Southwest 85th Avenue · (305) 905-3370
Location

21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft. apartment with walk-in closet, linen closet, an additional small closet at the entrance, additional half bathroom for guests. Large master bedroom 11X14. Water is included with the rent. Gated community with camera surveillance, and pool. Building with elevator and laundry facility. The unit is in the process of getting an upgrade with new kitchen counter top, new bathroom cabinet and it will be freshly painted. Close near Black Point Marina, supermarket, banks, pharmacies. Easy to show it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have any available units?
21121 SW 85th Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21121 SW 85th Ave have?
Some of 21121 SW 85th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21121 SW 85th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21121 SW 85th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21121 SW 85th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21121 SW 85th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave offer parking?
No, 21121 SW 85th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21121 SW 85th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21121 SW 85th Ave has a pool.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21121 SW 85th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21121 SW 85th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21121 SW 85th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21121 SW 85th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
