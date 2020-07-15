19305 SW 79th Ct

Amenities

Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba



Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association. Clubhouse has an oversized pool, jacuzzi, modern gym, steam and sauna room, children's pay ground, security at the entrance desk, private reception rooms, lightened basketball and tennis courts. Community lakes. A Luxury executive home . 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms. Master has two walk in closets, very spacious bathroom with Roman tub. balcony over looking the rear patio. Maids rooms with sperate bathroom. The house is an open plan lay out. Family room, Dining room, game room, office. A chefs kitchen with a central island. The rear patio is paved with a covered BBQ area. Landscape lighting. 2 Garages.

