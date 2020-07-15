All apartments in Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct

19305 Southwest 79th Court · (585) 880-8568
Location

19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 5 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4717 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210

Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association. Clubhouse has an oversized pool, jacuzzi, modern gym, steam and sauna room, children's pay ground, security at the entrance desk, private reception rooms, lightened basketball and tennis courts. Community lakes. A Luxury executive home . 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms. Master has two walk in closets, very spacious bathroom with Roman tub. balcony over looking the rear patio. Maids rooms with sperate bathroom. The house is an open plan lay out. Family room, Dining room, game room, office. A chefs kitchen with a central island. The rear patio is paved with a covered BBQ area. Landscape lighting. 2 Garages.
Listing info courtesy of R1S1 KM Investment Corp.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179210
Property Id 179210

(RLNE5898029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

