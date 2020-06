Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained. Enclosed community closed to park which is great for exercise and spend time with the family. Closed to shopping malls and groceries stores and it's a great community to raise your family. Totally painted with new washer and dryer in a very spacious 2 car garage. Must show!! Better than pictures can show. Make you appointment to show and rent!!