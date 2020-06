Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces. It is located in the prestigious community of "BONITA GOLF". Excellent location close to everything, market, schools, shopping centres and minutes away from the Palmetto Expressway and less than one mile from Main Street in Miami Lakes. Excellent conditions are ready to move-in.