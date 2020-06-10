18833 NW 64th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light. Gorgeous open layout kitchen, new cabinets and white quartz counter top plus matching island with additional storage, perfect for sharing family time and meals. Backsplash changes colors to match mood or decor. 2 private parking spots in the driveway. Lovely, well cared for manicured community, surrounds a large lake and features a sandy/beachy area with bbq and jungle gym for kids. Natural, peaceful, hear the birds. Close to great shopping, close to 826/Palmetto and Turnpike. Call today! Ready for move in!