Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:59 PM

18833 NW 64th Ct

18833 Northwest 64th Court · (786) 282-4631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18833 Northwest 64th Court, Country Club, FL 33015
Country Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light. Gorgeous open layout kitchen, new cabinets and white quartz counter top plus matching island with additional storage, perfect for sharing family time and meals. Backsplash changes colors to match mood or decor. 2 private parking spots in the driveway. Lovely, well cared for manicured community, surrounds a large lake and features a sandy/beachy area with bbq and jungle gym for kids. Natural, peaceful, hear the birds. Close to great shopping, close to 826/Palmetto and Turnpike. Call today! Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have any available units?
18833 NW 64th Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18833 NW 64th Ct have?
Some of 18833 NW 64th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18833 NW 64th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18833 NW 64th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18833 NW 64th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18833 NW 64th Ct does offer parking.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have a pool?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have accessible units?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18833 NW 64th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18833 NW 64th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
