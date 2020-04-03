3833 117TH STREET W

Amenities

Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island. This unique Clayton Ihome has everything you need to make your vacation complete! The main home features two bedrooms, 1 full bath, laundry room, walk-in closet, and an updated kitchen that opens into the living room. Great for entertaining. The guest home has a full size bed, bunk beds, and a full bathroom. This home has two decks one right outside the main home/guest house. The other is up another flight of stairs. This house is located one block away from Sunny Shores park. There you can bbq, fish, walk your pet, or launch a kayak. Reserve today you will not be disappointed. 1 week min rental. Pets must be approved by owner. April 16th-Dec 14th $850 a week or $3000 a month. Dec 15th-April 15th $1250 a week or $4300 a month.