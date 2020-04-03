All apartments in Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W

3833 117th Street West · (941) 795-2182
Location

3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island. This unique Clayton Ihome has everything you need to make your vacation complete! The main home features two bedrooms, 1 full bath, laundry room, walk-in closet, and an updated kitchen that opens into the living room. Great for entertaining. The guest home has a full size bed, bunk beds, and a full bathroom. This home has two decks one right outside the main home/guest house. The other is up another flight of stairs. This house is located one block away from Sunny Shores park. There you can bbq, fish, walk your pet, or launch a kayak. Reserve today you will not be disappointed. 1 week min rental. Pets must be approved by owner. April 16th-Dec 14th $850 a week or $3000 a month. Dec 15th-April 15th $1250 a week or $4300 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 117TH STREET W have any available units?
3833 117TH STREET W has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3833 117TH STREET W have?
Some of 3833 117TH STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 117TH STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
3833 117TH STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 117TH STREET W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 117TH STREET W is pet friendly.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W offer parking?
No, 3833 117TH STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 117TH STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W have a pool?
No, 3833 117TH STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W have accessible units?
No, 3833 117TH STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 117TH STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 117TH STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 117TH STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
