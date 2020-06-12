/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
308 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6342 SW 23rd St
6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6320 Coral Way
6320 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Centrally located, completely remodeled home where everything is new including plumbing and electrical. The home offers formal living, dining, white kitchen cabinetry, new appliances, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a laundry room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5868 SW 17th St
5868 Southwest 17th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Large and beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath house with a large backyard. Ready for immediate move in. Very easy to show!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5770 La Luneta Ave
5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1094 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6291 SW 10th St
6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1381 sqft
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471 Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33126 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed. This property is a Duplex.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Flagami
1 Unit Available
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
447 SW 78th Ct
447 Southwest 78th Court, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction, unit takes the whole floor and has an independent entrance. Large shaded terrace. Duplex Style house. Unit for rent is the house on the top floor (house number 447), tax id in County Tax records but is not in iMap yet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6140 SW 47th St
6140 Southwest 47th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Vintage South Miami bungalow expanded with lots of updates - nice back yard and wood deck for grilling, surrounded by privacy hedge. 5 mins. to UM. beautifully furnished and equipped incl. stocked kitchen and linens.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 14th St
5901 Southwest 14th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location! Location!! Location!!! Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story corner pool home in desirable West Miami! This cozy home features ceramic & wood floors, washer & dryer, open patio overlooking the pool & fenced backyard! A+ Schools!!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5972 SW 42nd Ter
5972 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming, well-maintained 3/2, centrally located Coral Gables home. Park is behind home. Tile throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom. Roof and A/C only a couple of years old. Close to UM, Biltmore and Nicklaus Hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5635 SW 5th Ter
5635 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-full Bath, den/office living room, one story home perfectly located! Beautiful floors, SS appliances, great pantry. Close to supermarkets, restaurants, shops, banks, schools and airport.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
828 Genoa St
828 Genoa Street, Coral Gables, FL
North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
