Coral Terrace, FL
7391 S Waterway Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:37 AM

7391 S Waterway Dr

7391 South Waterway Drive · (305) 331-5635
Location

7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen. Septic tank system less than 2 years new. It's like moving into a new home!. Completely fenced-in yard, 1 small dog allowed with non refundable $250 pet deposit. Full background check for all adults 18+ at Tenant's expense. 2 deposits to be held by owner/agent in escrow account + first month. Agent/onwer pays for monthly lawn maitnenance. Excellent credit a must. TENANT OCCUPIED: SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY M & W 2-5PM OR SATURDAYS - MUST REQUEST APPT W 24 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE USE SHOW ASSIST. See Broker Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have any available units?
7391 S Waterway Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7391 S Waterway Dr have?
Some of 7391 S Waterway Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7391 S Waterway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7391 S Waterway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7391 S Waterway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7391 S Waterway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr offer parking?
No, 7391 S Waterway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7391 S Waterway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have a pool?
No, 7391 S Waterway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7391 S Waterway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7391 S Waterway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7391 S Waterway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7391 S Waterway Dr has units with air conditioning.
