7391 S Waterway Dr

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen. Septic tank system less than 2 years new. It's like moving into a new home!. Completely fenced-in yard, 1 small dog allowed with non refundable $250 pet deposit. Full background check for all adults 18+ at Tenant's expense. 2 deposits to be held by owner/agent in escrow account + first month. Agent/onwer pays for monthly lawn maitnenance. Excellent credit a must. TENANT OCCUPIED: SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY M & W 2-5PM OR SATURDAYS - MUST REQUEST APPT W 24 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE USE SHOW ASSIST. See Broker Remarks