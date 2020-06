Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and

living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C!

The listing is one side of the duplex within a property containing two units completely independent. Don't miss out of this great opportunity. Large driveway only for this unit that fits 4 cars, close to major highways!