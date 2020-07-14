All apartments in Coral Terrace
Find more places like 6575 SW 39th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Terrace, FL
/
6575 SW 39th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

6575 SW 39th Ter

6575 Southwest 39th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6575 Southwest 39th Terrace, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Excellent house located in one of the most desirable area of Miami, five minutes to Coral Gables, Merrick Park , South Miami, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell . This beautiful gem offers a Master suite with master bathroom and closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well proportioned and share a brand new bathroom. Completely remodeled including New plumbing, new electricity ,new A/C . New kitchen opens to a Dining room that has views of the private, roomy backyard. Brand new washer and dryer is INSIDE the house! Enjoy this private paradise in the fantastic neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have any available units?
6575 SW 39th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6575 SW 39th Ter have?
Some of 6575 SW 39th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6575 SW 39th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6575 SW 39th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6575 SW 39th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6575 SW 39th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter offer parking?
No, 6575 SW 39th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6575 SW 39th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6575 SW 39th Ter has a pool.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6575 SW 39th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6575 SW 39th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6575 SW 39th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6575 SW 39th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Terrace 2 BedroomsCoral Terrace Apartments with BalconiesCoral Terrace Apartments with Pools
Coral Terrace Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Terrace Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FL
Pinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale