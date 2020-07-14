6575 SW 39th Ter

Amenities

Excellent house located in one of the most desirable area of Miami, five minutes to Coral Gables, Merrick Park , South Miami, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell . This beautiful gem offers a Master suite with master bathroom and closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well proportioned and share a brand new bathroom. Completely remodeled including New plumbing, new electricity ,new A/C . New kitchen opens to a Dining room that has views of the private, roomy backyard. Brand new washer and dryer is INSIDE the house! Enjoy this private paradise in the fantastic neighborhood!