Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C. One car garage with Washer/Dryer and Suspended Wood Storage Area. Circular and concrete Driveways, Convered Patio in Rear on a large 8,650 S/F LOT. Credit/ Background and Eviction check paid by Tenant. First, Last and Security.