5621 SW 113th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED. 2 1/2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT- INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM-ROOMY KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST COUNTER -FAMILY ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS GOING OUT TO PATIO- NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS- COMPLETELY FENCED OVER SIZED LOT- HUGE SCREENED--TILED AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING EXPANSIVE LAKE- FOREST LAKE PARK IS ACROSS THE STREET WHICH OFFERS- TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURT, TOT LOT AND JOGGING LANES- RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND AMERICAN HOME SHIELD POLICY IN EFFECT- NO PETS. PLEASE READ BROKER REMARKS