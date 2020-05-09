All apartments in Cooper City
Location

5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL 33330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road. Property also count with a 2,000 sq ft Barn that can be perfectly accommodated as an office or kept for storage. This house would make a wonderful equestrian property, great for horses. Perfectly located in the Southwest Ranches area close to major roads. Landlord is renting the house in AS IS condition and is also willing to consider renting the property furnished. Term is negotiable. After acceptance, owner needs 15 days to move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have any available units?
5131 S Flamingo Rd has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have?
Some of 5131 S Flamingo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 S Flamingo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5131 S Flamingo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 S Flamingo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5131 S Flamingo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5131 S Flamingo Rd does offer parking.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 S Flamingo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5131 S Flamingo Rd has a pool.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have accessible units?
No, 5131 S Flamingo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 S Flamingo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 S Flamingo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 S Flamingo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
