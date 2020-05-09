5131 S Flamingo Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road. Property also count with a 2,000 sq ft Barn that can be perfectly accommodated as an office or kept for storage. This house would make a wonderful equestrian property, great for horses. Perfectly located in the Southwest Ranches area close to major roads. Landlord is renting the house in AS IS condition and is also willing to consider renting the property furnished. Term is negotiable. After acceptance, owner needs 15 days to move out.