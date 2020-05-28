All apartments in Cooper City
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

3990 NW 84th Way

3990 Northwest 84th Way · (917) 755-6398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL 33024

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City. Beautiful resort style club house enjoy fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, pool, gym, dog park and much more activities.Showing by appointment. Driving Directions: Stirling and Pine island Road, drive in from the front gate at Pine Island Road

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 NW 84th Way have any available units?
3990 NW 84th Way has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3990 NW 84th Way have?
Some of 3990 NW 84th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 NW 84th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3990 NW 84th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 NW 84th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 NW 84th Way is pet friendly.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3990 NW 84th Way does offer parking.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 NW 84th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way have a pool?
Yes, 3990 NW 84th Way has a pool.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way have accessible units?
No, 3990 NW 84th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3990 NW 84th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3990 NW 84th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3990 NW 84th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
