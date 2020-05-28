3990 NW 84th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City. Beautiful resort style club house enjoy fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, pool, gym, dog park and much more activities.Showing by appointment. Driving Directions: Stirling and Pine island Road, drive in from the front gate at Pine Island Road